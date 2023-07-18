Hollyoaks spoilers: Will John Paul McQueen report his hate crime HORROR?
Airs Monday 24 July 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is agonising over whether or not to report the homophobic attack he suffered in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
John Paul was brutally attacked in last week’s episodes and is now saying he just wants to move on and put the whole terrifying hate crime behind him.
However his family members want justice for him and think he should go straight to the police.
Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) also offers John Paul some advice and tells him how relieved she was when her tormentor Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) was finally arrested and behind bars.
Will it prompt a wavering John Paul to report the attack?
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has got her own worries to deal with when she hears that her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) has also been beaten up in the juvenile detention centre where he is serving a minimum of nine years for the murders of Silas Blissett and Verity Hutchinson.
Mercedes turns to lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) asking him to try and get Bobby moved to a different institute but James refuses after what Bobby did to Verity.
However, one person who seems more open to helping Mercedes is paralegal, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) who says as long as James doesn’t find out she’ll see what she can do.
Elsewhere, it’s Yazz Cunningham’s (Haiesha Mistry) birthday but things between her and her husband, Tom (Ellis Hollins) are tense after Yazz was heard shouting at Tom’s daughter, Steph.
Tom is keen to work through the problems in his marriage and seeks advice from Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).
Meanwhile, Yazz apologises to Steph’s mum, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), for her angry outburst.
But Yazz, who recently suffered an ectopic pregnancy and has been told she may never be able to conceive naturally, is shocked when Peri starts talking about Tom’s plans for adoption.
Yazz has already firmly told her husband that she wasn’t ready to think about adopting.
As Tom, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan), Jack and Steph wait for Yazz to arrive home so they can surprise her with a birthday celebration, they’re taken aback when Peri turns up instead.
Peri announces that Yazz isn’t going to be coming as she’s too upset.
Tom heads off to try and find his wife and soon the couple is agreeing that they need to work together to get through their problems but do they want completely different things?
And are bigger cracks in their marriage about to appear?
Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is left wondering what is actually real and what is just for content when his influencer girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) makes another new video post for her army of followers.
Is Romeo going to be brave enough to confront self-absorbed Rayne?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.