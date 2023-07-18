Hollyoaks spoilers: Will John Paul McQueen report his hate crime HORROR?

John Paul McQueen was the victim of a vicious homophobic attack in Hollyoaks.

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is agonising over whether or not to report the homophobic attack he suffered in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

John Paul was brutally attacked in last week’s episodes and is now saying he just wants to move on and put the whole terrifying hate crime behind him.

However his family members want justice for him and think he should go straight to the police.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) also offers John Paul some advice and tells him how relieved she was when her tormentor Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) was finally arrested and behind bars.

Will it prompt a wavering John Paul to report the attack?

Mercedes McQueen is panicked when she hears her son Bobby has been attacked. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has got her own worries to deal with when she hears that her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) has also been beaten up in the juvenile detention centre where he is serving a minimum of nine years for the murders of Silas Blissett and Verity Hutchinson.

Mercedes turns to lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) asking him to try and get Bobby moved to a different institute but James refuses after what Bobby did to Verity.

Bobby Costello is serving a minimum of nine years for the murders he has committed in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, one person who seems more open to helping Mercedes is paralegal, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) who says as long as James doesn’t find out she’ll see what she can do.

Paralegal Lacey Lloyd tells Mercedes she'll try and help her get Bobby moved. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, it’s Yazz Cunningham’s (Haiesha Mistry) birthday but things between her and her husband, Tom (Ellis Hollins) are tense after Yazz was heard shouting at Tom’s daughter, Steph.

Tom is keen to work through the problems in his marriage and seeks advice from Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).

Meanwhile, Yazz apologises to Steph’s mum, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), for her angry outburst.

But Yazz, who recently suffered an ectopic pregnancy and has been told she may never be able to conceive naturally, is shocked when Peri starts talking about Tom’s plans for adoption.

Yazz has already firmly told her husband that she wasn’t ready to think about adopting.

Yazz and her husband Tom are not on the same page at the moment in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As Tom, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan), Jack and Steph wait for Yazz to arrive home so they can surprise her with a birthday celebration, they’re taken aback when Peri turns up instead.

Peri announces that Yazz isn’t going to be coming as she’s too upset.

Tom heads off to try and find his wife and soon the couple is agreeing that they need to work together to get through their problems but do they want completely different things?

And are bigger cracks in their marriage about to appear?

Yazz Cunningham recently doesn't want to adopt but her husband Tom does. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is left wondering what is actually real and what is just for content when his influencer girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) makes another new video post for her army of followers.

Is Romeo going to be brave enough to confront self-absorbed Rayne?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4