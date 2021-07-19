‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Will Mercedes McQueen discover the truth?

Mercedes McQueen has been set up by Cher.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) becomes convinced she didn’t take baby Eva in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s Hollyoaks, Mercedes made a shocking discovery and tonight she becomes increasingly certain that she wasn’t the one responsible for kidnapping Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) newborn baby girl.

Mercedes, who has only just returned from a psychiatric hospital, thinks she knows who the real culprit is.

Later on, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) overhears a conversation Mercedes is having and gets the wrong end of the stick.

Peri’s misunderstanding soon leads to the revelation that it was Mercedes step-daughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) who framed Mercedes for kidnapping baby Eva!

Peri Lomax overhears a conversation. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is scrambling to sort out a last-minute gift for her son Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) after her original surprise fell through.

However, some advice from James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) makes her realise that a present is not the most important thing.

When Donna-Marie later discovers there’s been a bit of a mix up and the surprise party isn’t actually intended for Romeo, will she disappoint her son by telling him the truth? Or will she keep quiet?

Dodgy Fergus Collins continues with his mission to take over the entire village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) are still trying to get under Felix Westwood’s (Richard Blackwood) skin.

The scheming men decide to buy Price Slice. They are soon pulling some strings with the local council.

Warren Fox piles pressure on Toby Faroe to get his family to let out Price Slice. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) who runs the family business Price Slice, gets an official warning from the council about the shop’s trading hours, Warren swoops in to make his move.

Warren tries to convince Martine’s son, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) that Martine and her father Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) should let the shop out.

Will Martine, who has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, decide that her days at Price Slice are over?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.