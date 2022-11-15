Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Verity Hutchinson side against her brother?

Verity Hutchinson is in an impossible situation in Hollyoaks.

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) starts to have serious doubts in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Lawyer Verity has recently made some very shocking discoveries about her brother Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) and now she finds herself in an impossible situation.

Tonight Eric, who has spent months whipping up hate towards women with his vile online messages, is in a state because his laptop with all the incriminating posts, has gone missing.

Eric Foster is panicking when his laptop goes missing in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Eric is reeling and his sister Verity agrees to help him look for it.

The siblings search high and low for the missing device but start to get increasingly panicked when there is no sign of it.

Who has stolen it from Eric’s trailer and what are they planning to do with it?

As Verity continues to stand by vulnerable and twisted Eric she starts to have major doubts that she’s doing the right thing.

Will she stop protecting him now that she knows exactly what he’s been up to?

Nancy Osborne is out to prove that she's been set up by Olivia in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is determined to prove that her bitter rival, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) has set her up.

Olivia has been playing dirty again in order to paint Nancy in a terrible light and get what she wants.

Tonight Nancy seeks out an unlikely ally to help her.

However things get tense when her husband, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) disagrees with what she’s doing and the two of them clash.

Is Nancy going about things in the wrong way?

Teacher Olivia (left) tried to drag Nancy's son, Charlie (above) into her twisted plan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) tries to get her ex, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) attention and is armed with her ‘lucky dress’.

However things don’t go to plan when Peri bumps into newcomer Beau (Jon-Paul Bell).

Peri (left) wants to get back together with Juliet Nightingale in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) who has recently got her Reiki certificate, is feeling disheartened about her new ventures.

An upset Liberty tries to return the money that Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) gave her but he is adamant that she shouldn’t give up at the first hurdle and insists she keeps the cash.

Liberty (above) and Damon (right) have recently split up in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on and after her encouraging chat with Beau, Liberty is feeling more upbeat.

She’s got a new idea about what she’s going to do next and celebrates by dedicating a song to her new friend.

However, her ex Damon can’t help feeling sad, and maybe a little jealous, as he watches on in the wings.

