Hollyoaks spoilers: Yazz Cunningham shares a SHOCK KISS with Ethan Williams!

Tom Cunnigham's (Ellis Hollins) world collapses when he catches his wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) kissing Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The stress of Yazz’s ectopic pregnancy and early menopause diagnosis has taken its toll on the young couple, who have found themselves drifting further and further apart.

Following their latest fallout, Yazz is seeking refuge at the Lomaxes. She offloads her problems onto Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), who’s sympathetic and declares no one has the right to tell Yazz how to live her life.

Leela can see that Yazz is craving excitement, so asks if she wants to come along to her work’s Christmas drinks at The Loft.

Yazz jumps at the chance to have fun, unaware at this point of what the evening has in store...

Yazz is questioning the future of her marriage to Tom. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, a glammed-up Yazz bumps into Tom in the village and reveals her plans to go out partying.

Tom is hurt and confused by his Yazz's carefree attitude and left feeling he's the only one bothered about fighting for their marriage.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) tries to lift the lad's spirits by suggesting they have a night out of their own.

Meanwhile at The Loft, Yazz finds herself discussing her woes with Ethan.

He tries to cheer her up by suggesting a dance, but the naughty pair end up kissing - just as Tom walks in to witness his wife doing the dirty on him!

Yazz and Ethan are caught out! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ethan may have shared a shock snog with Yazz, but his heart truly lies with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Earlier in the day, Ethan is preparing to ask his on/off girfriend a very important question, but she's preoccupied with trying to find a way to secure money for Sophie and Sebastian's school fees now Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) has refused to continue bank-rolling her.

Sienna decides to snatch one of the Harcourt family heirlooms in a bid to stall Rafe and Camilla's (Dylan Morris) wedding, but her plan backfires when she's caught red-handed by the Earl!

Sienna is told to forget any future pay outs for her twins and it seems her fairytale is finally over.

But just as it seems like all hope is lost, Sienna is witness to a passionate encounter between Camilla and Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea).

Will the scheming Blake use it to her advantage? You bet!

Vicky leads a rally in support of Scott. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Scott Drinkwell's (Ross Adams) friends are up in arms over his decision to step down from his position at the Youth Club after being the victim of a homophobic attack.

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) enlists the help of Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Shin Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) to stage a boycott, hoping it'll be enough to convince Scott to change his mind.

Scott is touched by their passionate pleas, and when Vicky refers to him as his dad he decides to reclaim his job.

Ross is won over by his loved one's support. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is torn over whether to share a piece of news with Felix.

Later, her fiancé opens about the state of his mental health, admitting even the smallest thing could completely throw him off balance, so Mercy ultimately decides to keep schtum.

But how much longer can she keep hiding the truth?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.