‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Yazz Maalik sets Shaq up on a date

Yazz Maalik sets Shaq up on a date in Hollyoaks.

Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) wants to cheer up Shaq (Omar Maalik) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Shaq has been going through a very hard time recently and Yazz has a surprise for him when she sets him up on a secret date with Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Shaq Qureshi (above) and Verity have definite chemistry. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Yazz encourages the two of them to spend some time together and try and mend their broken friendship.

Can the pair, who once enjoyed a fling, patch things up and be happy together again?

Ethan has got a new problem to solve. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) overhears Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) discussing a visit to the scrap yard.

Ethan realises that he must act very swiftly to move the incriminating evidence from the van he stole from Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna’s cleaning business.

However, Ethan is full of doubt when he has a negative voice ringing in his head.

Will he manage to fix the problem in time or is the van about to be discovered?

Misbah pictured with her tormentor, Ali. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there is more tension for the Maalik family when Ali Shahzad (Raji James) texts Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

Doctor Ali, who raped fellow doctor Misbah, thirty years ago, texts Misbah from inside prison.

However their son, Shaq, sees the text before Misbah has had a chance to read it.

What will Shaq do?

Liberty has no idea Damon has run up huge gambling debts. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) has racked up huge debts as a result of his gambling addiction.

His girlfriend, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has no idea that he’s been squandering all his money and in yesterday’s episode, she suggested that the two of them book a special trip to New York.

Damon (above) turns to Grace Black for help. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As a stressed-out Damon struggles to find a solution to his money issues, he ends up going to businesswoman, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) for help.

When his pleas fall on deaf ears he later finds himself approached by a drunken James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who has a very dangerous proposition for Damon.

Will Damon accept James’s risky offer? And is he about to find himself in even more trouble?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm