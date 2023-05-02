Hollyoaks spoilers: YOUR'E FIRED! Sienna Blake is given the boot!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is feeling very hard done by in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has some bad news for Sienna when he tells her he’s going to have to sack her from his cleaning company, Deadly Sheen, due to financial hardship.

Ste has been struggling to keep his business afloat and with the cost of living crisis making times hard for everyone, he has to face up to Sienna and tell her, ‘You’re fired!’

Ste Hay can't afford to keep Sienna on in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna, who is also Ste’s ‘Best Woman’ for his forthcoming nuptials to lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is fuming.

She had been hoping to buy her dream home but following her firing all her plans are in tatters.

Feeling very despondent, she decides to walk away from all the wedding planning and leave Ste in the lurch.

Maxine Minniver was held hostage by Eric Foster in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) wants to take back control and diminish any power that twisted prisoner, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) has over her.

Maxine was abducted and subjected to a terrifying ordeal at the hands of Eric.

Tonight she visits Eric in prison.

Eric Foster is in prison for his crimes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Feeling fired-up and no longer afraid, Maxine tells Eric she wants to understand him and get a proper insight into the root cause of his actions.

Eric blames women for everything that he has done but Maxine tells him he's wrong and actually he and he alone is the one to blame.

But is Maxine squaring up to Eric such a good idea?

Things suddenly take a turn for the worse when Eric’s temper flares!

Cindy Cunningham with partner in crime, Grace Black. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) are forging ahead with their ploy to rob a bank!

Grace provides Cindy and Zara with interrogation training, however the trio of women soon have a nasty shock during a lunch over at The Dog.

Yazz Cunningham (above) has started a podcast with fellow villager, Jack. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) and Jack Osborne’s (Jimmy McKenna) crime podcast is back in action and they’re ready to make their mark with an exciting new episode.

They think they’ve got the perfect subject matter after discovering some incriminating papers about a planned bank robbery that ex-police officer, Jack, found lying around in the village!

Unbeknown to them, the papers are from Cindy’s notepad.

Will she be able to retrieve it before her plans get broadcast in a podcast?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4