Hollyoaks spoilers: Zain Rizwaan in horror collapse!
Airs Thursday 25 April on E4 at 7pm.
There is drama when Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) suddenly collapses in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Previously, there has been mounting tension between Zain and his wife, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) who feels their marriage has become increasingly love-less.
Things have also come to a head since Zain invited newcomer Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) to come and live at the Maalik family home rather than move into a B&B with his kids.
Tonight Zain apologises to Misbah for rushing into the decision to let Donnie stay but Zain is floored when his wife shocks him with a BIG CONFESSION of her own.
Later on Misbah and Zain are forced into confronting their relationship issues.
However as things get emotional between the married couple, Zain suddenly collapses to the ground!
Has he had a heart attack or a stroke? And will medic Misbah be able to save him?
Elsewhere, Freddie Roscoe’s (Charlie Clapham) love life is getting increasingly complicated.
He has recently been seen getting passionate with Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) while also sneaking off to be with Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).
Tonight the love triangle is in danger of imploding and it looks like Freddie is the one who is going to be in VERY hot water with the two women!
Over at Hollyoaks High, John Paul McQueen is really worried about the ailing health of his mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace).
Plus pupil Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) clashes with his best mate Dillon Ray (Nathanile Dass).
Headteacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) notices the flare up between the two boys and takes note!
At home John Paul confides in Sally about his fears regarding Lucas who has recently been expressing homophobic views.
Will Lucas, who is being brainwashed by twisted Carter, feel it’s time for an explanation or an apology?
Plus, Doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) has made the decision that she’s leaving Chester.
Tonight she tries to encourage her daughter, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown), to move away with her too.
Sharon’s mum, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) backs Sharon’s choice to go but how does Zoe feel about it and will she be packing her bags too?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.