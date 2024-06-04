Hollyoaks spoilers: Zoe Anderson is pregnant but who's the father?

Which McQueen brother is the father of Zoe Anderson's baby in Hollyoaks?

Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) has discovered she is pregnant. However she can’t be certain who the father is after she recently slept with her boyfriend Hunter’s brother, Prince!

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings), Zoe is stressing out.

Brothers Prince McQueen and Hunter McQueen with their mother Goldie before Hunter's sad death. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Her friend, Dilly Carter (Emma Johnsey-Smith) spotted Zoe with a pregnancy test and tonight Dilly urges Zoe to tell Hunter’s family that she’s pregnant

However, Zoe who works as a detective, tells Dilly she might not want to go ahead and have a baby as she may want to focus on her career instead.

Zoe cheated on Hunter with his brother, Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, as Hunter’s funeral begins, mourners gather in the village.

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) can’t contain his emotion and when he spots the hearse, he breaks down.

Prince is wracked with guilt over his one-night stand with Zoe and she tells him firmly he needs to put it out of his mind.

However, guilt and grief get the better of Prince and outside the church he turns to drink.

Prince is wracked with guilt over his betrayal of Hunter (right) and his brother's tragic death. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on and at the wake, Prince continues to knock back booze and starts to speak out of turn in an inebriated state.

Zoe is terrified that Prince is going to reveal their fling in the run up to Hunter’s death.

In a panic, she stops him from carrying on speaking by blurting out the fact she is pregnant… just as Hunter and Prince’s mum, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) shows up after months away!

How is Goldie going to react to the fact that Zoe is carrying her grandchild?

Grace and Freddie cooked up an elaborate escape plan to happen on their wedding day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere the fallout from Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her fiancée, Freddie Roscoe’s (Charlie Clapham) foiled prison escape plan continues.

Freddie and Grace had cooked up an elaborate plot in which they would get married and Grace would escape on their wedding day.

Tonight, Freddie tells his brother, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) that he was right to disrupt the wedding and step in to rescue Freddie’s daughter, Lexi Roscoe (Marnie Fletcher).

Freddie then tells Robbie that he wants to be part of Lexi’s life. However, Robbie is in no mood to listen to his brother after he tied him up and left him on the Love Boat.

Grace and Freddie were planning to get Grace out of prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) tells her boyfriend Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) that she is going to go to the police and confess to killing her abusive father Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington).

Beau tells her to rethink and says it would be even worse if he lost her too.

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) carries on trying to track down Carter’s associates and tells Sally that he is heading to the cabin.

Kitty and Beau are in a blind panic knowing that Declan’s body is at the cabin.

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is out of his mind looking for answers as to why he and his new wife, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) lost their unborn child recently.

Marie Fielding with her son, Arlo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Joel’s mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) tries to urge grieving Joel to leave the house and get some fresh air.

Meanwhile, young Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) is shocked to find a letter that shows he had been accepted at the school despite his mum, Marie, making him think otherwise.

Arlo accuses Marie of trying to keep him all to herself, when really he wants to be with other children at school.

Will Marie have a change of heart?

