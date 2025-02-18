Home and Away spoilers: Abigail plots against Eden and Tim...
Airs Tuesday 25 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Is Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) out for payback against her sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and her former therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar), on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The Fowler sisters had a BIG falling out when Abigail found out Tim dropped her as a client because he'd started hooking-up with Eden!
So now, Abigail has decided to side with Eden's ex-fiance, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), who is on a mission to dig up dirt on Tim.
Cash and Abigail meet with Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), one of Tim's former patients.
Nerida claims she had a relationship with Tim!
When he suddenly dumped her, it caused Nerida to relapse with her drug addiction...
If what Nerida says is true, then Cash and Abigail need to find a way to make Eden see she is dating a bad guy!
But when Eden sees Abigail leaving Cash's home, will she rumble their secret plan to bring down Tim?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
The circumstances weren't ideal when Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) first got together.
Levi was a married man who began an affair with his then heart patient, Mackenzie!
However, the couple have now been together for a year and Levi wants to celebrate their anniversary.
Unfortunately, Mackenzie is extra busy at Salt now that her right hand man, Xander Delaney, has left Summer Bay for six months.
Can Levi find a way to SURPRISE Mackenzie with an anniversary celebration?
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is starting to feel insecure after seeing the airbrushed photo posters for Manta Ray Boards.
Kirby's skin tone has been lightened, her body shape completely changed plus her tattoo has been airbrushed out.
And yet the images of Kirby's surf shop boss, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), haven't been edited at all.
Seeing that Kirby is upset, Mali demands some answers from the photo agency.
However, Kirby may not like what she is about to hear...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
