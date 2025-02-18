Home and Away spoilers: Abigail plots against Eden and Tim...

Is Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) out for payback against her sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and her former therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar), on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The Fowler sisters had a BIG falling out when Abigail found out Tim dropped her as a client because he'd started hooking-up with Eden!



So now, Abigail has decided to side with Eden's ex-fiance, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), who is on a mission to dig up dirt on Tim.



Cash and Abigail meet with Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), one of Tim's former patients.



Nerida claims she had a relationship with Tim!



When he suddenly dumped her, it caused Nerida to relapse with her drug addiction...



If what Nerida says is true, then Cash and Abigail need to find a way to make Eden see she is dating a bad guy!



But when Eden sees Abigail leaving Cash's home, will she rumble their secret plan to bring down Tim?

Cash has been tracking Tim since he started dating Eden on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

The circumstances weren't ideal when Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) first got together.



Levi was a married man who began an affair with his then heart patient, Mackenzie!



However, the couple have now been together for a year and Levi wants to celebrate their anniversary.



Unfortunately, Mackenzie is extra busy at Salt now that her right hand man, Xander Delaney, has left Summer Bay for six months.



Can Levi find a way to SURPRISE Mackenzie with an anniversary celebration?

Will Mackenzie and Levi manage to find some time to celebrate their one-year anniversary on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is starting to feel insecure after seeing the airbrushed photo posters for Manta Ray Boards.



Kirby's skin tone has been lightened, her body shape completely changed plus her tattoo has been airbrushed out.



And yet the images of Kirby's surf shop boss, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), haven't been edited at all.



Seeing that Kirby is upset, Mali demands some answers from the photo agency.



However, Kirby may not like what she is about to hear...

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5