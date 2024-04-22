Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie and Levi's affair be EXPOSED?
Airs Monday 29 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Is Mackenzie Booth's (played by Emily Weir) affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), about to be discovered on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
When the SECRET lovers sneak another moment together, they panic when Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) passes by!
Did Alf see Mackenzie and Levi in a passionate embrace?
Meanwhile, Levi's guilt over his continuing affair continues when his unsuspecting sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), reminds him about their dad's past affair.
Eden admits she still has trust issues because of what happened in their family.
Will Eden's unintentional guilt trip push Levi to reconsider his affair with Mackenzie before it goes any further?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) continues to lay down some ground rules with his new client, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies).
He tells her it's not safe to meet with director Nelson Giles in person, while her MYSTERY stalker is still on the loose.
She'll have to meet with him online instead.
But actress Stevie pushes back on Cash's rules again.
Cash starts to wonder if he's made a mistake taking on this private security assignment.
However, things take an alarming turn when a new guard arrives for his shift and is later POISONED!
Is Stevie's stalker getting very close to home?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is not impressed when she reads the latest issue of The Coastal News.
Snooping journalist Peter Rolfe has written a scathing article about abandoned baby Maia and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) unhealthy "obsession" with the child!
Roo is outraged about the news article and plans to take ACTION!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
