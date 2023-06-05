Home and Away spoilers: Alf Stewart lays down the LAW!
Airs Monday 12 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) is on the warpath against Stunning Organics on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Alf recently placed a bulk order for Stunning Organics sunscreen products for the Surf Club.
But after his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), had an alarming allergic reaction to one of the cosmetic company's skincare products, Alf makes the decision to recall all the Stunning Organics products from the Surf Club.
To make matters worse, John Palmer (Shane Withington) starts patrolling with a megaphone, warning beach goers not to use any of the products!
It's a total marketing NIGHTMARE for brand ambassador, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).
After everything that has happened, will Marilyn shut down her business selling the dodgy skincare products?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) makes his mark with the launch of Manta Ray Boards.
The Surf Club is abuzz with the hype surrounding Mali's boarding business.
Surf Club manager, John, can't help feel jealous and is determined to create a buzz of his own.
So how about a revamp of the Surf Club?
It's long overdue.
John turns to Mali for help with ideas for his grand makeover plans.
But John is quickly deflated when Mali refused to work for FREE!
WHAT was John thinking?!
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) believes his past trauma, the cause of his current anger issues, is incurable.
So he decides to QUIT his court ordered counselling sessions.
Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), does not agree with his decision.
She truly believes counselling could help Justin cope.
But having to live with Justin's anger issues is a ticking time bomb...
Could Justin's unresolved anger issues cost him his relationship with Leah?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.