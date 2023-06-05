Home and Away spoilers: Alf Stewart lays down the LAW!

Alf Stewart takes a stand against Stunning Organics... much to Marilyn's horror on Home and Away!

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) is on the warpath against Stunning Organics on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Alf recently placed a bulk order for Stunning Organics sunscreen products for the Surf Club.

But after his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), had an alarming allergic reaction to one of the cosmetic company's skincare products, Alf makes the decision to recall all the Stunning Organics products from the Surf Club.



To make matters worse, John Palmer (Shane Withington) starts patrolling with a megaphone, warning beach goers not to use any of the products!



It's a total marketing NIGHTMARE for brand ambassador, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).



After everything that has happened, will Marilyn shut down her business selling the dodgy skincare products?

Roo and Marilyn clash over Stunning Organics on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) makes his mark with the launch of Manta Ray Boards.



The Surf Club is abuzz with the hype surrounding Mali's boarding business.



Surf Club manager, John, can't help feel jealous and is determined to create a buzz of his own.



So how about a revamp of the Surf Club?



It's long overdue.



John turns to Mali for help with ideas for his grand makeover plans.



But John is quickly deflated when Mali refused to work for FREE!

WHAT was John thinking?!

Mali launches the ALL NEW Mantaray Boards on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John wants Mali's help with a revamp of the Surf Club on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) believes his past trauma, the cause of his current anger issues, is incurable.



So he decides to QUIT his court ordered counselling sessions.



Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), does not agree with his decision.



She truly believes counselling could help Justin cope.



But having to live with Justin's anger issues is a ticking time bomb...



Could Justin's unresolved anger issues cost him his relationship with Leah?

Justin's anger issues remain unresolved on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5