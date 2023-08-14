Home and Away spoilers: Andrew Lawrence gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Andrew Lawrence (played by Joshua Hewson) has decided to stay on with his new family in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But just as the Morgan household is trying to put their encounter with the doomsday cult, Vita Nova, behind them... more of Andrew's past comes back to haunt him!



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is suspicious when a young woman, Tegan Osbourne (Sophia Forrest), arrives in town, claiming to be Andrew's long-lost sister!



Alarm bells ring for Justin.



Remember what happened when the family welcomed Andrew's ''mum'', Margot Dafoe, into their home before?



Justin is determined to meet with Tegan, to check she's the REAL DEAL before bringing her home to meet Andrew.



Is Tegan really who she says she is?



Or could it be another attempt by Vita Nova to get their clutches on Andrew again?

When Bree Cameron's (Juliet Godwin) boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), is whisked off for another recording session with Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden), her trust issues are put to the test again.



Bree is finding it hard to believe that Remi hasn't noticed the way that Mercedes has been getting between them lately.



Bree's apartment mate, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), helps her to see that she needs to prove that she trusts Remi to keep things professional while working with Mercedes and the rest of Lyrik while they work on their music.



But will Bree stay away from the recording studio and resist the temptation to keep a watchful eye on Remi and Mercedes?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is hoping she can put her nightmare experience with Stunning Organics behind her.



However, the new CEO of the cosmetics company is out to do some damage control.



Marilyn is offered $25,000 to attend and speak at a press conference for the company!



They clearly want her to say nice things and play down the fact the previous CEO targetted Marilyn with a bomb!



WHAT will Marilyn do?

