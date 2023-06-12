Home and Away spoilers: Are Leah Patterson and Justin in DANGER?

Are Leah Patterson and Justin making a mistake when they invite lost lad Andrew to move in with them on Home and Away?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are ready to make room for a new houseguest on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin is feeling responsible for MYSTERY teenager, Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson).



Andrew remains super secretive about WHO he is and WHY he was found semi-conscious on the floor of the seemingly abandoned house.



Even a psychologist's assessment of Andrew creates more questions than answers.



When doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) can't keep the lad at the hospital for any longer, Justin and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), agree to welcome Andrew into their home while the Police continue to try and find out more about his identity.



But have the couple made a BIG mistake?



While Leah and Justin are asleep that night, Andrew creeps into their bedroom and stands watching them...

Could Leah and Justin be in DANGER from teenager Andrew on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has been very worried about her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), after his collapse on the beach.



But she's also secretly pleased that the drama has managed to bring her and ex-boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), back into each other's orbit.



To celebrate Xander's recovery, Mali invites him and Rose out for dinner.



But little do Rose and Mali realise, that Xander has a SECRET plan to play Cupid!



Are Rose and Mali about to find themselves reunited for an unexpected ''date''?

Xander has a plan to reunite Rose and Mali on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is ready to take on the corrupt skincare company, Stunning Organics.



OR is she?



Afraid of the company's threat of legal action, Marilyn may have no choice but to honour her contract.



Caught in a lie, Marilyn pretends to her friends that she has a meeting set-up with the company's lawyer.



But will Marilyn be caught-out when friend, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), offers to accompany her to the meeting?

Marilyn lies to her friends about Stunning Organics on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5