Home and Away spoilers: Are Leah Patterson and Justin in DANGER?
Airs Tuesday 20 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are ready to make room for a new houseguest on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Justin is feeling responsible for MYSTERY teenager, Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson).
Andrew remains super secretive about WHO he is and WHY he was found semi-conscious on the floor of the seemingly abandoned house.
Even a psychologist's assessment of Andrew creates more questions than answers.
When doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) can't keep the lad at the hospital for any longer, Justin and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), agree to welcome Andrew into their home while the Police continue to try and find out more about his identity.
But have the couple made a BIG mistake?
While Leah and Justin are asleep that night, Andrew creeps into their bedroom and stands watching them...
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has been very worried about her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), after his collapse on the beach.
But she's also secretly pleased that the drama has managed to bring her and ex-boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), back into each other's orbit.
To celebrate Xander's recovery, Mali invites him and Rose out for dinner.
But little do Rose and Mali realise, that Xander has a SECRET plan to play Cupid!
Are Rose and Mali about to find themselves reunited for an unexpected ''date''?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is ready to take on the corrupt skincare company, Stunning Organics.
OR is she?
Afraid of the company's threat of legal action, Marilyn may have no choice but to honour her contract.
Caught in a lie, Marilyn pretends to her friends that she has a meeting set-up with the company's lawyer.
But will Marilyn be caught-out when friend, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), offers to accompany her to the meeting?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.