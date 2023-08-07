Home and Away spoilers: Are Remi Carter and Bree Cameron heading for a BREAK-UP?

Remi Carter is caught between his girflriend Bree and longtime friend Mercedes on Home and Away!

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is caught-in-the-middle of some very frosty vibes between his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), and longtime friend, Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bree has issued Mercedes with a friendly warning to back-off and stop interfering with her and Remi's relationship.



However, Remi has clearly missed all the warning signs with Mercedes so far and doesn't immediately side with Bree.



Uh-oh...



Remi doesn't want to miss out on a BIG opportunity for Lyrik.



Mercedes has a plan to get the band noticed by powerhouse music producer, Reuben Phillips.



Which means Remi and Mercedes are going to be spending a lot more time together.



WHAT can Remi do to put Bree's mind at ease over his friendship with Mercedes?



Or are the couple heading for a possible BREAK-UP?

Mercedes succeeds in causing trouble between Remi and Bree on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) has been invited to stay with longtime friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), while he recovers from his recent health scare.



But it seems John may have already outstayed his welcome!



Irene can't seem to get a moment to herself with John constantly hanging about and following her to work.



John eventually gets the message when Irene suggests he go back to the beach house to rest like he's supposed to be doing.



Irene even extends her workshift at the Diner to avoid going home!



But maybe John has a plan to get back in Irene's good books?

Will John outstay his welcome with Irene on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) remains obsessed with monitoring the LIVE feed from the security cameras installed at the Morgan house.



Andrew warns the Morgan family they cannot let their guard down.



That's when the members of the doomsday cult could STRIKE!



Justin Morgan (James Stewart), Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) all try to assure Andrew that he is safe.



Will Andrew agree to shut down the computer and finally get some sleep?

Andrew continues to feel paranoid by the threat from Vita Nova on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

