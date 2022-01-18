'Home and Away' spoilers: Bella Nixon gets a NEW job!

Bella Nixon starts working at Salt - but will her new job be short-lived on Home and Away?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is in need of a job on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Family friend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) reckons Bella has just been floating through life since she quit her photography course.



But Mackenzie is in for a surprise when Bella hears that Salt is short staffed and asks for a job at the restaurant!



Living and working together wasn't exactly what Mackenzie had in mind when she suggested Bella got a job.



But Bella is super-confident that she can be an excellent waitress, so Mackenzie agrees to give her a trial run.



However, after spilling a plate of food on the floor, offering free dessert to a customer and clashing with Mackenzie's boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), will Bella's first day on the job also be her last?

Nikau regrets signing-up for John's lifesaving course on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Bella's boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is also in need of a new job, now that Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) will be returning to work at the Board Shop.



Nikau agrees to join John Palmer's (Shane Withington) surf lifesaving course.



But Nikau quickly becomes overwhelmed with the amount of knowledge required in order to become a qualified lifesaver on the beach.



Nikau soon loses focus.



And while John takes a break, Nikau decides to entertain the rest of the class with his impression of their team leader, John.



Only for John to unexpectedly return and catch Nikau in the act!



Whoops!

Dean admits his fears to Ziggy on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean has been thrown off course by the panic attack he had when he got back behind the steering wheel of a car.



Doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) tries to think of some solutions for Dean, that will help him overcome his fear of driving.



But Dean is still haunted by last year's car crash, which almost killed him.



So now he's afraid he'll always be a liability if he's the driver responsible for the safety of other passengers.



Can Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) help him move on from his past trauma?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR