'Home and Away' spoilers: Bella Nixon makes a BIG decision!

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) has been thrown by her ex-boyfriend Nikau Parata's (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) sudden change of heart on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



At the end of yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap, Nikau charged over to Bella's apartment and begged her to give him one more chance!



However, Bella has been here before.



Remember when she was left devastated by the discovery that Nikau cheated on her with his then model agency boss Sienna Blake?



And then when she was prepared to give another chance recently, he got cold feet and told her it was all over between them.



Make-up your mind, Nikau!



Bella needs Nikau to promise that he's not going to have another change-of-heart and hurt her all over again.



Nikau appears to be prepared to do whatever it takes to win his ex-girlfriend back.



WHAT will Bella decide to do?

Are Ari and Mia about to become the new owners of Summer Bay Fit on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) have a big business opportunity.



Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has offered to sell the couple her gym business.



Trouble is, Ari and Mia don't have enough money to make Jasmine an offer for Summer Bay Fit.



Or do they?



Ari is unaware that Mia has a MYSTERY key.



Mia sneaks off to a storage unit where she uses the key to unlock a box.



Inside the box is a bag full of money!



Later, Ari is left reeling when Mia reveals she has put in an offer to Jasmine who has accepted!



But where did Mia get that bag of money from?

Ryder is unsure if Bella should trust Nikau again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) have tried to stay out of the drama between their friends Bella and Nikau.



So Ryder is not impressed when he finds out Chloe gave Nikau some tough love and encouraged him to fight for Bella.



Chloe is excited at the thought of Bella and Nikau getting back together.



However, Ryder, who saw how devastated Bella was after the break-up, is worried that history will just repeat itself if they get back together.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR