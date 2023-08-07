Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron warns Mercedes to BACK-OFF!

Bree Cameron has a warning for LOVE RIVAL Mercedes on today's episode of Home and Away!

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is becoming increasingly annoyed by the presence of Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) in Summer Bay on Home and Away.



Mercedes originally roared into town on her motorbike to reunite with old friend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



But could it be that Mercedes has romantic designs on Remi, who is dating hospital doctor Bree?



Just when Bree and Remi are enjoying some quality time together, Mercedes interrupts 'em (again!).



Mercedes has some exciting news to share that could be a BIG deal for Lyrik!



But as Mercedes continues to be an unwelcome wedge in Bree and Remi's relationship, Bree decides it's time to give Mercedes a friendly warning to BACK-OFF...

At Yabbie Creek Police Station, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is feeling frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation into his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) recent sexual assault.



Cash's girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) begs him to come home and take a break.



But when the DNA test results from Felicity's attacker return, Cash hopes this could finally be the breakthrough he's been waiting for...

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is discharged from hospital after his heart attack scare.



Bree advises John not to return home alone.



But stubborn John reckons he'll be just fine at the Palmer house by himself.



However, longtime friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) steps in and invites John to come and stay with her while he recovers.



What are good friends for?



But will Irene soon regret her hospitality, as house guest John starts to drive her up the wall!

