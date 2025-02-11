Home and Away spoilers: Bree gets a worrying phone call...
Airs Wednesday 19 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is trying to get back on track after the medical mishap that almost crashed her career on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) had a near-death experience at Northern District Hospital after doctor Bree suddenly froze with fear during his treatment.
Bree is on a date with boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), when she gets a call from work.
She is being summoned to a meeting in the morning.
But will the meeting bring good... or BAD news?
At the hospital, recovering drug addict Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) is tempted to STEAL some hospital drugs...
Abigail is stressed-out and spiralling after being rejected by Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) because of her past addiction issues.
But just as Abigail is secretly searching through cabinets in search of drugs, she's caught-in-the-act by hospital nurse, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris)!
Uh-oh...
It's not long before Abigail's worried doctor brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey), arrives on the scene.
Levi feels terribly guilty when he sees what a state his sister is in.
If only he'd been able to track her down sooner after her disastrous first date with Theo.
Can both Levi and Dana make sure Abigail stays on track and doesn't relapse?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
