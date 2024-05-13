Home and Away spoilers: Bree is HEARTBROKEN over Remi...
Airs Wednesday 22 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is trying to move on after her break-up with boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Although it's always a bit difficult to avoid your ex in a small town the size of Summer Bay.
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Bree makes a heartbreaking discovery...
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) ALERTS Bree that actress Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) has uploaded a photo to social media of her in bed... with Remi!
Bree tries to put on a brave face at the SHOCK discovery.
But she later admits to Xander that she and Remi hadn't slept together since his near-death experience in a hit-and-run crime.
And now it looks like he has already moved on with someone else...
Meanwhile, Stevie's carefree antics on getting on the nerves of her private bodyguard, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
So when Cash discovers client Stevie has sneaked out of the house and jumped into bed with neighbour, Remi, his patience runs thin.
Does Stevie want to continue making things easy for her MYSTERY stalker to track her down?
Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) is trying to score more party pills for her and reluctant boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
But they need ca$h to pay upfront.
Theo questions band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) about Lyrik's fee for performing at the upcoming wedding reception.
Justin confirms it's a PAID gig.
Later, Theo feels guilty when he lies to Justin so he can get an advance on the cash payment.
Will Theo still go with Valerie to meet the drug dealer?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.