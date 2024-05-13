Home and Away spoilers: Bree is HEARTBROKEN over Remi...

Bree feels crushed when she sees a SEXY selfie of ex-boyfriend Remi in bed with Stevie on Home and Away...

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is trying to move on after her break-up with boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Although it's always a bit difficult to avoid your ex in a small town the size of Summer Bay.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Bree makes a heartbreaking discovery...



Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) ALERTS Bree that actress Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) has uploaded a photo to social media of her in bed... with Remi!



Bree tries to put on a brave face at the SHOCK discovery.



But she later admits to Xander that she and Remi hadn't slept together since his near-death experience in a hit-and-run crime.



And now it looks like he has already moved on with someone else...



Meanwhile, Stevie's carefree antics on getting on the nerves of her private bodyguard, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



So when Cash discovers client Stevie has sneaked out of the house and jumped into bed with neighbour, Remi, his patience runs thin.



Does Stevie want to continue making things easy for her MYSTERY stalker to track her down?

Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) is trying to score more party pills for her and reluctant boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



But they need ca$h to pay upfront.



Theo questions band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) about Lyrik's fee for performing at the upcoming wedding reception.



Justin confirms it's a PAID gig.



Later, Theo feels guilty when he lies to Justin so he can get an advance on the cash payment.



Will Theo still go with Valerie to meet the drug dealer?

