Home and Away spoilers: Can Eden Fowler help boyfriend Cash?

Eden Fowler is determined to help boyfriend Cash through his troubled times on Home and Away...

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is very worried about her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away.



Cash is on a downward slump in the aftermath of his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) sexual assault and blackmail ordeal.



Eden is determined to help Cash find a way forward after everything that has happened over the past few weeks.



But even a temporary break from the Bay doesn't prove to be the pick-up that copper Cash needs.



After finding Cash awake in the middle of the night, she tries to get through to him during his darkest hour.



Eden is not the only one who becomes concerned for Cash.



After a determined Cash outlines a plan to prevent further sexual assaults in town, Felicity becomes alarmed by his manic approach.



WHAT is going on with Cash?



WHO can get through to him?

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has arranged a SECRET meeting with renowned solo artist manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams, who previously played Jason, a cocky Police cadet who clashed with Robbo on Home and Away!).



Forrest thinks keyboard player Kirby's potential is being wasted in Lyrik.



He reckons the singer-songwriter has got what it takes to become a solo artist!



Forrest makes it clear that he's interested in signing Kirby.



But if she signs with him, Kirby will have to QUIT the band!



It's a tempting offer...



WHAT will Kirby decide to do?

