Home and Away spoilers: Can Eden Fowler help boyfriend Cash?
Airs Thursday 21 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is very worried about her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cash is on a downward slump in the aftermath of his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) sexual assault and blackmail ordeal.
Eden is determined to help Cash find a way forward after everything that has happened over the past few weeks.
But even a temporary break from the Bay doesn't prove to be the pick-up that copper Cash needs.
After finding Cash awake in the middle of the night, she tries to get through to him during his darkest hour.
Eden is not the only one who becomes concerned for Cash.
After a determined Cash outlines a plan to prevent further sexual assaults in town, Felicity becomes alarmed by his manic approach.
WHAT is going on with Cash?
WHO can get through to him?
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has arranged a SECRET meeting with renowned solo artist manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams, who previously played Jason, a cocky Police cadet who clashed with Robbo on Home and Away!).
Forrest thinks keyboard player Kirby's potential is being wasted in Lyrik.
He reckons the singer-songwriter has got what it takes to become a solo artist!
Forrest makes it clear that he's interested in signing Kirby.
But if she signs with him, Kirby will have to QUIT the band!
It's a tempting offer...
WHAT will Kirby decide to do?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.