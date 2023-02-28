Home and Away spoilers: Can Tane Parata RESCUE Felicity?
Airs Tuesday 7 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is horrified at the thought of losing his bride-to-be, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Felicity has been left trapped in the wreckage of the wedding truck after a SHOCK car collision with Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
But after the truck catches fire, following a petrol leak, Tane refuses to stand back and do nothing.
With superhuman strength, Tane races into the flames to try and pull Felicity free from the wreckage!
Felicity's foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), and policewoman, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), are alarmed by Tane's actions.
Will the bride and groom both make it out of the fiery blaze ALIVE?
Meanwhile, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) has been rushed to Northern District Hospital, where she remains in a coma after the car crash.
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is mortified by the terrible turn of events.
Especially as the Summer Bay copper was planning to come clean about his true feelings for ex-lover, Eden, after Tane and Felicity's wedding.
But the diagnosis for Eden is not good, and Cash faces the painful realisation that he may NEVER get the chance to tell her how he feels...
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) remains stressed-out, not knowing the fate of his lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
In order to save Remi's life, Bree agreed to leave town with her violent husband, Jacob.
But the Police still have no leads on Bree's whereabouts, leaving Remi to fear that she may not still be alive...
Things go from bad to worse, when Remi hears the news that Eden is in a coma.
Learning that Eden may never recover, Remi is at breaking point as he fears he has lost both his girlfriend and best friend...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
