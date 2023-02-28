Home and Away spoilers: Can Tane Parata RESCUE Felicity?

Tane Parata risks his life to try and save his bride-to-be Felicity on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is horrified at the thought of losing his bride-to-be, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Felicity has been left trapped in the wreckage of the wedding truck after a SHOCK car collision with Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



But after the truck catches fire, following a petrol leak, Tane refuses to stand back and do nothing.



With superhuman strength, Tane races into the flames to try and pull Felicity free from the wreckage!



Felicity's foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), and policewoman, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), are alarmed by Tane's actions.



Will the bride and groom both make it out of the fiery blaze ALIVE?

Rose and Gary are shocked when Tane risks his life to save Felicity on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) has been rushed to Northern District Hospital, where she remains in a coma after the car crash.



Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is mortified by the terrible turn of events.



Especially as the Summer Bay copper was planning to come clean about his true feelings for ex-lover, Eden, after Tane and Felicity's wedding.



But the diagnosis for Eden is not good, and Cash faces the painful realisation that he may NEVER get the chance to tell her how he feels...

Eden has been left in a coma after the wedding day car crash on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) remains stressed-out, not knowing the fate of his lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



In order to save Remi's life, Bree agreed to leave town with her violent husband, Jacob.



But the Police still have no leads on Bree's whereabouts, leaving Remi to fear that she may not still be alive...



Things go from bad to worse, when Remi hears the news that Eden is in a coma.



Learning that Eden may never recover, Remi is at breaking point as he fears he has lost both his girlfriend and best friend...

Remi is afraid for missing Bree's life on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5