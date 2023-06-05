Home and Away spoilers: Can Tane Parata trust his cousin Kahu?
Airs Thursday 15 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has happily welcomed his cousin, Kahu (Jordi Webber), to Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tane has invited visiting Kahu to move into the Parata house and also given him a job at the gym.
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, gym boss Tane faces a dilemma when Kahu asks him for a loan of $1500!
Kahu claims the money is to pay for his TAFE course fees upfront.
But little does Tane know that Kahu has been spinning lies behind his back...
WHAT is Kahu up to?
Can Tane trust him?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is down-in-the-dumps about his first day of community service.
His only saving grace is that local copper, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is in charge.
However, not everybody is happy about that.
Justin is quickly singled out as the cop's best friend.
When a petty criminal, Robbie Carpenter (Lachlan Engeler), tries to provoke Justin, will he be able to keep his anger under control?
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is determined to QUIT working as a paramedic after what happened to his ambulance partner, Jamie Chung.
Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), thinks he's making a mistake and encourages him to think some more about his decision.
But Xander is fed-up of being babysat while he recovers from the recent violent ambush by thugs, who were out to steal drugs from the ambulance.
Despite his surgical stitches, Xander ignores both Rose and hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), and decides to hit the beach for a surf.
Xander is finally free... OR is he?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.