Home and Away spoilers: Can Tane Parata trust his cousin Kahu?

Tane Parata faces a dilemma when his cousin Kahu asks for a loan of $1500 on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has happily welcomed his cousin, Kahu (Jordi Webber), to Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane has invited visiting Kahu to move into the Parata house and also given him a job at the gym.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, gym boss Tane faces a dilemma when Kahu asks him for a loan of $1500!



Kahu claims the money is to pay for his TAFE course fees upfront.



But little does Tane know that Kahu has been spinning lies behind his back...



WHAT is Kahu up to?



Can Tane trust him?

Will Tane agree to loan Kahu some money on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is down-in-the-dumps about his first day of community service.



His only saving grace is that local copper, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is in charge.



However, not everybody is happy about that.



Justin is quickly singled out as the cop's best friend.



When a petty criminal, Robbie Carpenter (Lachlan Engeler), tries to provoke Justin, will he be able to keep his anger under control?

Will Justin make friends... or enemies while doing community service on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is determined to QUIT working as a paramedic after what happened to his ambulance partner, Jamie Chung.



Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), thinks he's making a mistake and encourages him to think some more about his decision.



But Xander is fed-up of being babysat while he recovers from the recent violent ambush by thugs, who were out to steal drugs from the ambulance.



Despite his surgical stitches, Xander ignores both Rose and hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), and decides to hit the beach for a surf.



Xander is finally free... OR is he?

Xander ignores medical advice and decides to go surfing on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

