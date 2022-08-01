Home and Away spoilers: Can Xander Delaney heal the rift between Cash and Rose?

Xander tries to get Rose and Cash to sort out their differences.

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) tries to sort things out between his sister Rose (Kirsty Mariller) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

There’s still a lot of tension between Rose and Cash.

Rose is smarting from Cash finding out that she’s been crushing on him for months…

And that’s AWKS for two reasons…

As well as the fact that he’s in a relationship with her sister, Jasmine, police officers Cash and Rose also have to work together!

Cash was willing to move on and put the whole sorry mess behind them… until he found out that Rose had asked to rostered on different shifts.

Worried about how that might look to his superiors, Cash was fuming.

In a bid to keep the peace, Rose’s brother Xander (Luke Van Os) decides to invite Cash over for lunch at the apartment that the siblings have just moved into.

But it’s clear Rose is in no mood to resolve things with Cash when she brings along Tex Wheeler (Lucas Lineham) and is all over the hot handyman at the dining table, while downing a load of wine to avoid any talk of reconciliation…

Infuriated by Rose’s reluctance to sort things out, Cash storms off!

Xander, meanwhile, is exasperated by his sister’s behaviour.

Isn’t it time she cut Cash some slack?

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) returns from Merimbula, where she’s been recuperating from donating a kidney to her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin).

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is quick to introduce her pal to Tex, who’s been doing odd jobs at the caravan park and bait shop afloat in her absence.

When they get a moment alone, Marilyn admits to Roo that she has no jobs left for Tex to do, despite having promised him a full month’s work.

Roo tells her she will handle it, which is a polite way of saying that she will fire him, but when Tex disarms Roo with gratitude for giving him a job when he was down, she can’t bring herself to go through with it…

How can she keep someone on the payroll when there’s no job?

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is feeling super-guilty about the trouble he’s caused Theo Poulos (Matt Evans)…

When Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) found out that Justin had written a TAFE assignment for Theo, she was horrified that her nephew had got a distinction by cheating so she convinced her partner to report it to Theo’s tutor…

But what neither of them realised is that Theo didn’t hand in Justin’s assignment but got the distinction on his own merit.

Accused of cheating, a gutted Theo had to sit an exam on the subject and he’s on tenterhooks as he waits for the results.

Justin has a lot of making up to do but any attempts to get back in Theo’s good books fall flat with the apprentice mechanic… He’s more worried about the fact that his tutor will assume he’s a cheat if the results aren’t good enough…

To his relief, Theo passes with flying colours and is relieved to have been vindicated.

But there’s more bad news on the horizon when Justin gets a call from the TAFE tutor and reveals that he can no longer teach apprentices.

What does this mean for the future of Theo’s apprenticeship?

