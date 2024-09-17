Home and Away spoilers: Cash and Eden are ENGAGED!
Airs Thursday 26 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) are officially engaged on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
And in a town the size of Summer Bay, it doesn't take long for the word to get around about Cash and Eden's new relationship status.
However, there is ONE person that Eden is not interested in sharing her happy news with - her brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).
The siblings are still estranged since Eden disapproves of the way doctor Levi busted-up his marriage by starting an affair with his former heart patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
Levi realises that he is the LAST to know about Cash and Eden!
So when they accidentally bump into each other, will Levi congratulate his sister?
Meanwhile, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) seems more excited about her brother Cash's plans with Eden than the engaged couple are!
Felicity has a LOT of questions about wedding destinations and bridesmaids.
And that's just for starters!
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is finally facing-up to the fact that she needs help, after falling off the wagon.
Irene's friends are shocked by her EMERGENCY hospital dash after falling down the stairs at her beach house.
John Palmer (Shane Withington) visits Irene in hospital and the friends make amends after she rudely pushed him away.
Irene admits that she's been lying to everyone, including herself.
But now Irene is ready to make a BIG change and needs John's help.
WHAT is Irene's plan to help her recovery?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
