Home and Away spoilers: Cash faces a DEVASTATING decision...

Cash Newman's (played by Nicholas Cartwright) world has been turned upside down by the devastating news that his sister, Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) life is hanging in the balance on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Felicity unexpectedly collapsed during Cash and fiancee Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) engagement party.



At Northern District Hospital, Cash has discovered that Felicity has had a brain aneurysm and may not survive...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the situation continues to go from bad to worse when doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) reveals that Felicity has had a second brain bleed.



And this time it can't be fixed with surgery.



After a series of neurological tests, it is confirmed that Felicity is clinically DEAD...



But Cash holds onto hope that Felicity will somehow breath again.



How will he react when Bree talks to him about the possibility of switching OFF Felicity's life support machine...

Cash refuses to switch OFF Felicity's life support machine on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is taking a walk by the beach.



But alarm bells start to ring for Levi when he overhears John Palmer (Shane Withington) making a Police report to Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).



Apparently, SOMEONE has stolen a large amount of petty cash from John's office at the Surf Club!



With his younger sister, Abigail, on the run having previously stolen his credit card, Levi is immediately suspicious...



Could Abigail also be behind the theft at the Surf Club?



Should Levi report his own sister to the Police?

Levi suspects sister Abigail of a crime on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is Abigail behind a theft at the Surf Club on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

