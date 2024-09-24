Home and Away spoilers: Cash faces a DEVASTATING decision...
Airs Tuesday 1 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman's (played by Nicholas Cartwright) world has been turned upside down by the devastating news that his sister, Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) life is hanging in the balance on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Felicity unexpectedly collapsed during Cash and fiancee Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) engagement party.
At Northern District Hospital, Cash has discovered that Felicity has had a brain aneurysm and may not survive...
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the situation continues to go from bad to worse when doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) reveals that Felicity has had a second brain bleed.
And this time it can't be fixed with surgery.
After a series of neurological tests, it is confirmed that Felicity is clinically DEAD...
But Cash holds onto hope that Felicity will somehow breath again.
How will he react when Bree talks to him about the possibility of switching OFF Felicity's life support machine...
Elsewhere in Summer Bay, doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is taking a walk by the beach.
But alarm bells start to ring for Levi when he overhears John Palmer (Shane Withington) making a Police report to Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).
Apparently, SOMEONE has stolen a large amount of petty cash from John's office at the Surf Club!
With his younger sister, Abigail, on the run having previously stolen his credit card, Levi is immediately suspicious...
Could Abigail also be behind the theft at the Surf Club?
Should Levi report his own sister to the Police?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.