Home and Away spoilers: Cash is confronted by the River Boys...

The River Boys are making their presence felt again in Summer Bay on Home and Away.



Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) has got himself mixed-up with the bad boy gang, after agreeing to make a custom surf board for them.



And Mali's ex-girlfriend, Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), is not happy about it!



Meanwhile, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) still has his suspicions that a member of the gang may have been behind the murder of his predecessor at Mangrove River Police Station.



Cash won't rest until the guilty culprit has been brought to justice.



But the River Boys ain't about to make things easy for new-cop-in-town, Cash.



When he arrives for work, there's an uneasy atmosphere as menacing gang members surround Cash's car...

Cash is menaced by the River Boys on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) confrontation with her estranged dad, Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery), she gets into an argument with her brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).

Eden is suspicious that Levi deliberately invited Jimmy to visit Summer Bay.



Which doesn't sit well with Eden, who hasn't had anything to do with her hated dad in years!



But Levi is fed-up with Eden's bad attitude.



The past is the past and Levi intends to take their dad out for dinner at Salt, whether Eden likes it or not!



Will it all kick-off when Levi and Jimmy arrive at Eden's place of work?

Eden cannot forgive her dad Jimmy over the past on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is determined to do some damage control after she and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) were scammed by con woman, Bronte Langford.



While Irene has secretly fallen off the wagon to drown her sorrows after being made a fool of, Leah decides to take action.



She arranges an interview with a journalist from The Coastal News.



Leah wants to share their story to stop other people falling for a similar con.



But how will Irene feel about Leah's decision to go public about the humiliating SCANDAL?

Leah wants to give an interview about Bronte's scam on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

