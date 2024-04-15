Home and Away spoilers: Cash meets a MOVIE STAR!

Will Cash accept a job doing private security for a troubled film star on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is getting bored of his private security job on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The ex-copper is clearly missing his action-packed days of chasing bad guys and righting some wrongs in Summer Bay.



However, that could all be about to change...



Cash is offered the chance to interview for a personal security job with a MYSTERY client!



Cash arrives at the interview location, which is a fancy boat docked at the pier.



Inside the luxury boat, Cash is intrigued when he sees the poster for a muti-award winning horror movie, Death Throes.



The next moment, in walks the movie's star, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies)!



Stevie reveals she has decided to hire personal protection after attracting the unwanted attention of a STALKER!

Will Cash accept the job?

Will movie star Stevie hire Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is reeling after being given an ultimatum by his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).

Bree can't believe Remi wants to get back on his motorbike again after almost being killed during a hit-and-run crime.



She wants him to choose between her and the bike!



Remi feels like Bree is taking away his freedom and treating him like a child.



WHY should he have to choose between the two things he loves most in the world?



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) tries to play peacekeeper.



She points out to Remi that the motorbike is a TERRIBLE reminder for Bree of almost losing the man she loves.



But can anything or anyone really come between Remi and his motorbike?



ALL will be revealed on today's episode...

WHAT will Remi do after girlfriend Bree's ultimatum on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5