Home and Away spoilers: Cash meets Felicity's new man Rory!

How will Cash react when he discovers sister Felicity is hooking-up with a River Boy on Home and Away?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) appears to have found a new man in the shape of Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But how will Felicity's ex-copper brother, Cash (Nicholas Newman), react when he discovers Rory is a member of the infamous River Boys surf gang?



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity and Rory go on a date and then head back to her place to get to know each other a LOT better!



It's not long before Cash gets to meet Rory...



Will he approve of his sister's new lover?

Meanwhile, Cash's girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), encourages him to accept a job offer to rejoin the Police and work at Mangrove River.



However, after doing some digging Cash is alarmed to discover that he will be replacing a cop who was... MURDERED!



Could Cash's new career plans put him in DANGER?

Cash uncovers evidence of a MURDER at Mangrove River on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) has disappeared!



Nobody knows that Dana has fallen foul of con woman, Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo) and her accomplice, Chase.



Both Dana's sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and her boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), wonder where she is.



In the meantime, "terminally-ill" Bronte is about to get her hands on $50,000 from Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



But when there's a delay transferring the funds from Irene's bank, crafty Bronte spins another sob story to guilt Irene into speeding-up the payment.

Is Bronte getting closer to pulling-off her money scam?



A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5