Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman ARRESTS Justin for assault!

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) makes a SHOCK arrest on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) finds himself in BIG trouble with the Police after attacking surfer dude, Conor (Tom Dawson), who he wrongly believes trapped Justin's teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), in his van.



Cash and his Police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), arrive on the scene and Justin is pulled off a severely beaten Conor...



Justin is further outraged when Cash handcuffs him and places him under arrest!



Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), is alarmed when she hears the news of Justin's arrest.



Down at the Police Station, there's more bad news when Justin is charged with grievous bodily harm and is warned he could be facing time in prison for assaulting an INNOCENT man...

Rose reports Justin's attack on Conor on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Ava is horrified by the terrible turn of events involving her dad.



If it wasn't for the fake SOS text message Ava sent Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), claiming she was in danger, none of this would have ever happened!



When the guilt becomes too much for Ava, will the teenager come clean and admit Conor didn't do anything wrong?

Will Ava tell the truth about her latest lie on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At the Surf Club, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is still trying to be a friend to John Palmer (Shane Withington), despite John's grumpy behaviour.



Surf Club boss John is feeling hurt over how Dean Thompson and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, left Summer Bay without saying a proper goodbye to their long-time friend.



A hastily written message on the white board in John's office does NOT count!



John continues to put his barriers up and rejects Mali's offer of friendship.



But kind-hearted Mali is not about to give-up on John during his time of need!



Can Mali win John over?

Can Mali win over grumpy John on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

