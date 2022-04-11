Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman has news for grief-stricken Mia Anderson

Mia goes to the station to ask Cash about Ari's murder charge.

As she struggles to come to terms with Ari Parata’s death, Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) receives some news from Summer Bay cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Mia Anderson is overcome with grief following the death of her husband Ari, who died shortly after they exchanged their wedding vows.

Mia is barely eating and the flowers and calls from supportive friends barely seem to register. Everything in the house is a painful reminder of Ari’s absence…

The Parata family are grieving for Ari after his sudden and tragic death. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Her daughter Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is also grieving, but with the help of pal Bell Nixon (Courtney Miller) she does her best to support her mum.

When Chloe nips out for some fresh air, she bumps into Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), who give her a memorial video they have put together which they hope will offer some comfort to both Chloe and Mia…

Chloe loves it and watches it on repeat, but Mia isn’t impressed…

It’s too much for her to bear and she lashes out at the boys, who are left reeling…

They were only trying to help!

Theo's well-meaning gesture doesn't go down well with Mia! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Later, there's more upset for Mia when she receives a package containing Ari’s things, including his wallet which holds a photo of Mia and Chloe – a sign of his devotion to his family…

Ari may have gone but there’s still the matter of his murder charge so Mia goes to the police station to see where the land lies…

Mia asks Cash about Ari's murder charge. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

After Chloe accidentally killed her dad Matthew Montgomery and Mia tried to cover for her, Ari confessed to the crime and was facing life in prison for the murder.

So Mia’s relieved when cop Cash tells her the case is closed and they can put it all behind them.

Away from work, Cash has a problem of his own to deal with… (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

You have to wonder why Jasmine has stuck with her boyfriend Cash…

It took them ages to get together and then more recently he rejected her idea that she should move in together, which left poor Jasmine feeling humiliated.

In fact, she felt like crawling into a hole and dying of shame!

The reason for Cash’s dithering has always been his troublesome little sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) because he feels like he needs to protect her.

But when Felicity found out that he refused to move in with Jasmine because of her, she gave him a stern talking-to, telling him to take down the big brother act down a notch or two and to focus on his love life rather than fretting about her 24/7!

So, Cash had a change of heart and told Jasmine that he would move in with her.

Cash has just moved in with girlfriend Jasmine. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Trouble is, it’s not just Jasmine he’s sharing with, but Irene (Lynne McGregor), too!

It’s only been a few days, but Cash is struggling to make himself at home and feels awkward around Irence and things aren’t helped when he has an embarrassing night-time encounter with Ms Roberts!

When he nips down to the kitchen to get a glass of water, Irene catches him wandering around the house in just his pants!

Not that it bothers Irene. As she tells Jasmine, she’s seen it all before, love!

She also tells Jasmine that it’s going to take time for Cash to adjust to being the new housemaster.

Later, however, when the hunky cop is at the Diner, he feels awkward around Irene so he skips a lunch date with Jasmine and rushes off to the station to eat his lunch at his desk.

Frustrated, Jasmine turns up and puts him on the spot…

Is he having second thoughts about moving in?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR