Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman makes a SHOCKING DISCOVERY!

Cash is exhausted in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings) after spending so much time and energy on cracking Andrew's case, so he's delighted to have a night off to spend with girlfriend Eden.

Eden even dodges her band commitments to spend time with Cash. Aww!

But when Cash goes back to work he gets a huge SHOCK! The team who have been investigating Andrew's case have an alarming update - the woman they sent the young lad off home with isn't who she said she was. She isn't Andrew's mother! In fact, they have NO idea who she really is.

Could Andrew be in danger?

Esther's not who she said she was! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Poor Rose is reeling after not being invited to Mali's birthday party. She even tries to blow off a girls' night out with Bree to gatecrash the celebration.

She tells her friend how sad she is that she doesn't seem to mean anything to Mali. But at the party, Mali is a bit put out that Rose isn't there and the next day, he shows up at her place.

He apologises for the misunderstanding, and opens up about his worries over seeing his family. The friends are back on track - thank goodness!

Marilyn's spooked after what Rose told her. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Marilyn is desperate to keep Alf safe after the threats that have been made and tries to get him to leave Summer Bay earlier than he expected.

She's rattled later on when she's closing the diner and thinks someone is watching her. When Roo calls, Marilyn lies and says she's staying in Yabbie Creek. What's she planning?

Home and Away continues on Monday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.