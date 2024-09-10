Home and Away spoilers: Cash PROPOSES to Eden!
Airs Friday 20 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has something important to ask his girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Cash has a catch-up with Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and hears how Remi is loving life since he got back together with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
Remi truly believes that Bree is the one.
Cash starts thinking about all the ways that Eden has supported him through his ups and downs.
Especially with what's been going on between Cash and his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) recently, over her relationship with dodgy River Boys gang leader, Rory Templeton.
So Cash decides to seize the moment... and asks Eden to marry him!
Will she say YES?
Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) is strangely down-in-the-dumps about his 18th birthday.
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) have both tried to make Perri feel special on his BIG milestone day.
But the teenager remains conflicted about celebrating after everything that has happened recently with his abusive dad.
With the help of his whānau extended family, Tane decides to throw a proper Maori style party for the birthday boy.
But Perri starts to feel out-of-his-depth when everyone starts singing a traditional tune.
Tane suggests they get him a New Zealand passport so that Perri can visit his homeland.
But it stirs-up painful memories of his late mum, and Perri runs off...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.