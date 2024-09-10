Home and Away spoilers: Cash PROPOSES to Eden!

Cash pops the question to girlfriend Eden on Home and Away!

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has something important to ask his girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Cash has a catch-up with Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and hears how Remi is loving life since he got back together with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Remi truly believes that Bree is the one.



Cash starts thinking about all the ways that Eden has supported him through his ups and downs.



Especially with what's been going on between Cash and his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) recently, over her relationship with dodgy River Boys gang leader, Rory Templeton.



So Cash decides to seize the moment... and asks Eden to marry him!



Will she say YES?

Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) is strangely down-in-the-dumps about his 18th birthday.



Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) have both tried to make Perri feel special on his BIG milestone day.



But the teenager remains conflicted about celebrating after everything that has happened recently with his abusive dad.



With the help of his whānau extended family, Tane decides to throw a proper Maori style party for the birthday boy.



But Perri starts to feel out-of-his-depth when everyone starts singing a traditional tune.



Tane suggests they get him a New Zealand passport so that Perri can visit his homeland.

But it stirs-up painful memories of his late mum, and Perri runs off...

