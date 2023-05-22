Home and Away spoilers: CHAOS in court for Theo Poulos!
Airs Thursday 1 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is feeling the pressure on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
As Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) court case gets underway, Justin is counting on Theo's witness testimony.
If Theo sticks to the facts on the witness stand, it could help the case swing in Justin's favour.
Justin is currently facing possible prison time after assaulting innocent surfer dude, Conor, who he thought had acted inappropriately with his teenage daughter, Ava.
But in court, Theo finds himself under added pressure from the ruthless prosecution, who are determined to make an example of Justin.
A shell-shocked Theo later emerges from the court room.
His witness testimony was a total DISASTER...
Has Theo messed everything up and sealed Justin's fate?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is caught in the middle of a fallout between the two men in her life.
Her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is not happy about the flirty nature of her friendship with Lyrik band mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
But when copper Cash lays down the law and wants there to be less physical intimacy between Remi and Eden, it just makes things worse!
Remi is annoyed as Cash has no right to impose the terms of their friendship.
Eden desperately tries to find a compromise between the men.
Will Cash and Remi agree to put their differences aside for Eden's sake?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has a panic on her hands when Stunning Organics send her way more boxes of skin care products than she ordered.
Things go from bad to worse when the company refuse to take the boxes back.
Brand ambassador Marilyn will need to sell EVERYTHING before the next shipment arrives in a week's time!
How will Marilyn manage to sell all those extra products?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.