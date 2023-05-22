Home and Away spoilers: CHAOS in court for Theo Poulos!

Theo Poulos prepares to give a witness testimony in court which could determine Justin's fate on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is feeling the pressure on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) court case gets underway, Justin is counting on Theo's witness testimony.



If Theo sticks to the facts on the witness stand, it could help the case swing in Justin's favour.



Justin is currently facing possible prison time after assaulting innocent surfer dude, Conor, who he thought had acted inappropriately with his teenage daughter, Ava.



But in court, Theo finds himself under added pressure from the ruthless prosecution, who are determined to make an example of Justin.



A shell-shocked Theo later emerges from the court room.



His witness testimony was a total DISASTER...



Has Theo messed everything up and sealed Justin's fate?

Justin's court hearing takes a terrible turn on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is caught in the middle of a fallout between the two men in her life.



Her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is not happy about the flirty nature of her friendship with Lyrik band mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



But when copper Cash lays down the law and wants there to be less physical intimacy between Remi and Eden, it just makes things worse!



Remi is annoyed as Cash has no right to impose the terms of their friendship.



Eden desperately tries to find a compromise between the men.

Will Cash and Remi agree to put their differences aside for Eden's sake?

Cash tries to set some boundaries for Remi and Eden's friendship on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has a panic on her hands when Stunning Organics send her way more boxes of skin care products than she ordered.



Things go from bad to worse when the company refuse to take the boxes back.



Brand ambassador Marilyn will need to sell EVERYTHING before the next shipment arrives in a week's time!



How will Marilyn manage to sell all those extra products?

Marilyn runs into trouble with Stunning Organics on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5