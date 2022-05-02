Home and Away spoilers: Chloe Anderson and Theo HOOK-UP!

Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are both in a bad space at the moment on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And you know what they say about misery loving company!



Chloe and Theo, who previously had a short-lived romance, hit the road out of Summer Bay to escape their respective troubles.



When they stop by the roadside, Theo wants to know why Chloe is running away.



After sharing her troubles with him, Chloe invites Theo back to the deserted Parata house.



It's not long before Chloe makes her true intentions clear and leads Theo into the bedroom!



But later, SOMEONE discovers that Chloe and Theo have hooked-up... and are not impressed!



Will their SEXY secret get out?



Dimitri accuses his sister Leah of SNOOPING on Home and Away!

Meanwhile at the Morgan house, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is trying to get to the bottom of the fallout between her brother, Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) and his son, Theo.



Is it just a coincidence that Theo fled to Summer Bay to get away from his dad, and now Dimitri's wife of 20 years, Cassandra, has walked out on him too?



Leah offers to play peacekeeper between Dimitri and Cassandra, to see if there's a way they can save their marriage.



But Dimitri doesn't appreciate Leah's interference and makes it clear she's to stay out of his personal life.



However after downloading to family friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), Leah decides to call Cassandra to try and convince her to give Dimitri another chance.



But duing the phonecall, Leah makes a startling discovery...



Is Leah one step closer to uncovering the dark family secret?

Bella clashes with Nikau and Dean over Chloe on Home and Away.

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is feeling guilty after sending Chloe packing from the farmhouse.



Bella's boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and family friend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) insist that Bella has been nothing but supportive to Chloe.



The truth is, Chloe outstayed her welcome at the farmhouse and it's time for her to return home and make peace with the Parata family.



But little do they all know, they may not have seen the last of their houseguest Chloe...

