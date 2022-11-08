Home and Away spoilers: DANGER for Roo Stewart!
Airs Friday 18 November 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) remains unaware of the true connection between Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Roo, who began tutoring wannabe law student Heather, has remained baffled by Marilyn's strange fixation and previous accusations against Heather.
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, will Roo finally discover the truth?
Roo, her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) and family friends, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), have all been summoned to a mystery brunch with Marilyn out at a countryside manor.
But they are all surprised when it's Heather who greets them in the foyer of the house!
WHERE is Marilyn?
Heather goes into mystery mode but hints that ALL will soon be revealed...
Heather hands out champagne for a toast to the future.
But Roo, Alf, Leah and Irene discover too late that Heather has spiked their drinks!
As everyone slumps unconscious in their seats, WHAT does wicked Heather have in store for them?
And WHY is there still no sign of missing Marilyn?
Back in Summer Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) has managed to convince his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), to go ahead with the 12-week ultrasound.
Ziggy cancelled their original hospital appointment after she was struck by the fear that the ultrasound will lead to the discovery that something is wrong with their unborn baby...
But Dean insists that the sooner they see a doctor, both their minds can be put at ease.
At Northern District Hospital, Ziggy and Dean play dumb over the previous missed appointment.
Blaming the mix-up on Ziggy's pregnancy brain, they manage to get a last-minute ultrasound.
Ziggy and Dean are delighted when they see their baby on the monitor for the first time.
But then they are left reeling from some SURPRISE and unexpected news...
Is everything OK with the pregnancy?
Home and Away is taking a break for Christmas and will return early 2023
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
