Home and Away spoilers: DANGER for Roo Stewart!

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) remains unaware of the true connection between Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Roo, who began tutoring wannabe law student Heather, has remained baffled by Marilyn's strange fixation and previous accusations against Heather.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, will Roo finally discover the truth?



Roo, her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) and family friends, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), have all been summoned to a mystery brunch with Marilyn out at a countryside manor.



But they are all surprised when it's Heather who greets them in the foyer of the house!



WHERE is Marilyn?



Heather goes into mystery mode but hints that ALL will soon be revealed...



Heather hands out champagne for a toast to the future.



But Roo, Alf, Leah and Irene discover too late that Heather has spiked their drinks!



As everyone slumps unconscious in their seats, WHAT does wicked Heather have in store for them?



And WHY is there still no sign of missing Marilyn?

WHAT does Heather have in store for her unsuspecting guests on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf is not impressed as things take a twisted turn on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It looks like Leah was right about Heather all along on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Back in Summer Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) has managed to convince his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), to go ahead with the 12-week ultrasound.



Ziggy cancelled their original hospital appointment after she was struck by the fear that the ultrasound will lead to the discovery that something is wrong with their unborn baby...



But Dean insists that the sooner they see a doctor, both their minds can be put at ease.



At Northern District Hospital, Ziggy and Dean play dumb over the previous missed appointment.



Blaming the mix-up on Ziggy's pregnancy brain, they manage to get a last-minute ultrasound.



Ziggy and Dean are delighted when they see their baby on the monitor for the first time.



But then they are left reeling from some SURPRISE and unexpected news...



Is everything OK with the pregnancy?



Ziggy and Dean get some SURPRISE news at the hospital on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away is taking a break for Christmas and will return early 2023



The series is also available to stream on My5