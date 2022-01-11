'Home and Away' spoilers: Dean Thompson has a SECRET fear...

WHY is Dean Thompson worried about his future with girlfriend Ziggy on Home and Away?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) has slowly been on the mend since that cliffhanger car crash last year on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things have been getting back on track between Dean and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) since they got back together.



However, the pair are both experiencing some sexual frustration!



Ziggy confides in Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) about what's been going on.



But she vows to stand-by her man, no matter how long it takes for him to make a full physical recovery.



But Dean can sense the tension too.



The couple can't seem to take their eyes off each other.



Dean is desperate to take their relationship to the next level.



But at the last moment, he can't commit and tries to avoid Ziggy.



Desperate Dean questions doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) about whether he is ready to get physical in the bedroom.



But will it be good or bad news for Dean?

Irene and John want answers from Logan on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, the friends and family of Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are pleased that she is awake again after slipping into a coma.



But they are also concerned about her strange behaviour.



Marilyn almost seems like a new woman!



WHY is she being so hostile towards her ex husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington)?



John and family friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) push doctor, Logan for some answers about Marilyn's condition.



Is it possible that Logan missed something in his original diagnosis of Marilyn after her collapse?

Marilyn goes on the run on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Marilyn has had quite enough of lying about in hospital doing nothing.



So she decides to discharge herself and escapes from Northern District Hospital!



Ziggy, Dean and Mackenzie are all surprised when Marilyn invites them to breakfast at Salt and promptly orders a Bloody Mary!



There is something seriously amiss with Marilyn's behaviour...

