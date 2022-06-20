Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson receives a sinister THREAT!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is ready to help his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) bring down dodgy Poker player, PK (Ryan Johnson) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The siblings are out for revenge on PK, after he tried to con Mackenzie into thinking she owes him $100,000 after the last illegal gambling session at Salt.



But to make matters worse, PK and his associate, Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza), were behind the robbery attempt at the restaurant, which has left Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) stabbed and fighting for his life...



However, smarmy PK is not ready to backdown so easily.



Dean warns PK to hand back the $50,000 payment that Mackenzie already gave him.



Or else, Dean might have to call-in some of his River Boys buddies to pay PK a "friendly" visit!



But has Dean made a BIG mistake threatening PK?



Back at the Board Shop, Dean receives an anonymous envelope.



Inside is a photo of Dean's young son, Jai Simmons.



Dean reels as he reads a cryptic message on the back of the photo:



"Like I said, this isn't over..."



Is Jai now in DANGER?

Mackenzie is out for revenge on PK on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Time is running out for Tane after the stabbing at Salt.



But doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) makes the ultimate sacrifice when he donates a load of his own blood for an EMERGENCY blood transfusion to save Tane's life!



Will Logan's plan work?



Tane's frantic family and girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) can only hold their breath and keep their fingers crossed that Tane will survive.



Mackenzie is totally grateful to boyfriend, Logan, for his selfless act.



But she's in for a rude awakening when Logan is unable to forgive her deception and lies, and walks out on her...

Tane's life still hangs in the balance on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is nervous about the pitch to the council, to approve an application for Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) to become a full-time paid lifesaver for the Surf Club.



John is feeling the weight of expectation to fulfil Nikau's dreams.



So when John visits the Parata house later that day, will he have good... or BAD news for Nikau about his future?

Will John manage to make Nikau's lifesaver dream come true on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR