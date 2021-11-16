'Home and Away' spoilers: Does Tane Parata get ARRESTED?

Things get heated when Tane Parata gets a warning from Cash to stay away from Felicity on Home and Away...

The bad blood between Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and his ex-lover Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has been getting way out of hand on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) had to step in previously, when Tane angrily confronted Felicity at the Surf Club and accused her again of stalking him.



After Felicity complains about Tane's aggressive behaviour to her big brother Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), the copper decides enough is enough and publicly serves Tane with an AVO (Apprehended Violence Order).



Everyone at the Surf Club is shocked by Tane's angry outburst about the AVO and Felicity.



Is Felicity right to be frightened of Tane?

Felicity, Jasmine and Roo are shocked by Tane's angry outburst on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are finally back in a good place after all the trouble and strife they have been through this year.



Bella is ready to start a new chapter and decides to move into her big brother Colby Thorne's old bedroom.



It's not like he's going to need it since he's currently in prison.



But there's trouble on the way to shake-up the couple after Nikau's uncle Tane is served with that AVO...

Bella and Nikau are most definitely back together again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, it's the day of the big mental health awareness event at Salt.



But Alf and his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) are worried about the disappearance of Martha (Belinda Giblin).



Both Alf and Roo know that Martha's own mental health is fragile.



Has the pressure of organising the fundraiser taken its toll on Martha?



As the glitzy evening event gets underway, VIP guest, Australian TV presenter Sam Mac arrives.



But there's still no sign of Martha.



Can Roo and family friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) keep Sam distracted until Martha can be found?

Australian TV presenter Sam Mac guest stars on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

But little does anybody know that a mystery gloved figure is on the loose in Summer Bay!



The mystery person sneaks into the gym where they spike Tane's sports drink.



Soon after an unsuspecting Tane drinks from the bottle, he becomes dizzy and slumps to the ground...



To helpless Tane's HORROR, the shadowy figure places a rose on his chest and then starts to spray some kind of chemical posion all around the gym...

WHO is out to poison Tane on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away is taking a break and will return to Channel 5 and 5Star in the New Year.