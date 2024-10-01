Home and Away spoilers: Eden and Cash get ready for Felicity's FUNERAL...

Airs Thursday 10 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.

Eden and Cash go on a road trip to say goodbye to Felicity on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is struggling to keep it together as she and fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), get ready for his sister Felicity's funeral on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Eden and Cash are travelling back to the hometown where he and Felicity grew-up with foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps).

As Eden gets ready for the road trip, she suddenly remembers that the wedding dresses that Felicity pre-arranged to be delivered need to be returned.

Luckily, that's what friends are for!

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), take charge and offer to handle it.

Eden is relieved as she is close to breaking under the weight of her emotions over the death of her best friend, Felicity...

Meanwhile, it's all too much for Cash as Gary shares fond memories of Cash and Felicity's childhood growing-up on the farm.

Will Cash be able to make it through Felicity's funeral?

Home and Away spoilers, Cash Newman

Cash gets ready for sister Felicity's funeral on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away spoilers, Gary Morrow

Cash is reunited with foster dad Gary on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is worried after making a SHOCK discovery about his younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto).

She clearly needs serious help after coming clean about her drug use.

But Abigail refuses to go to hospital despite going through withdrawals.

With Abigail's life on the line, Levi eventually caves and agrees to give her some money to help her get by.

But he remains worried about where she intends to go next and if she'll use the money to buy more drugs...

Home and Away spoilers, Levi Fowler

Levi attempts to help sister Abigail with her addiction on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

