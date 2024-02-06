Home and Away spoilers: Eden gets a BLAST-FROM-THE PAST!

WHAT is Eden's connection to new hospital doctor Levi on Home and Away?

The past comes back to haunt Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...

While at the hospital, Eden's bandmate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is surprised when he recognises new arrival, Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



Remi wastes no time in reporting back to Eden.



The heart specialist treating Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is none other than Eden's brother, Levi!



It's a total SHOCK for Eden, who hasn't spoken to her brother in years.



She is clearly still holding a grudge over something that happened years earlier.



But WHAT?



When Eden's curiosity gets the better of her, she decides it's time to finally face Levi again after all this time...

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) have suffered another setback because of their ordeal at the hands of Vita Nova.



Leah is still suffering from PTSD after she and Justin almost died after being trapped in an abandoned factory by the vengeful doomsday cult.



After a near-miss traffic accident, Leah knows she is not in the right headspace to think about getting married right now.



Justin is stunned by Leah bombshell announcement that she wants to POSTPONE their wedding.



As things remain tense between the couple, Leah's nephew Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) starts to sense that all is not well with Justin and Leah...

Meanwhile, Remi is worried after discovering that his doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), lied about working late at the hospital.



They had plans to spend some romantic time together.



Is there a reason that Bree is trying to avoid Remi?

