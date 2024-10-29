Home and Away spoilers: Eden KISSES ex-fiance Cash!
Airs Wednesday 6 November 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Is it really all over between Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Surf Club manager John Palmer (Shane Withington) finds Eden drinking her sorrows away at Salt.
Not only has Eden been dumped by fiance Cash, but she's also still grieving after the death of her best friend, Felicity Newman.
Felicity would have understood what Eden is going through.
And maybe Felicity would have been able to change her brother Cash's mind about his relationship with Eden.
After neighbour John escorts a drunk Eden home, she later shows-up on Cash's doorstep.
Eden makes a drunken confession of her love for Cash and in the heat of the moment she KISSES him!
Will Cash kiss Eden back?
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is still reeling from his discovery about Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) SECRET arrangement with garage customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani).
Theo is not impressed that Justin has been lying to his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), about being Claudia's designated driver.
However, garage mechanic Theo is also aware that Justin wouldn't be trying to keep Claudia on side if Theo had serviced her car properly in the first place!
Will Theo agree to keep Justin's secret for the moment?
Will Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) soon regret his decision to invite his younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto), to move into the farmhouse?
Abigail is still experiencing drug cravings and is proving to be a bit of a livewire!
All doctor Levi wants to do is enjoy a peaceful breakfast!
However, the siblings put their own dramas aside when they discover sister Eden needs their emotional support.
Abigail is angry when she hears how Eden has been treated by Cash.
Down at the beach, angry Abigail decides to confront Cash!
But will she make the fallout between Eden and Cash even worse?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
