Home and Away spoilers: FAREWELL party for Bella Nixon!

Bella Nixon packs her bags and prepares to leave for New York on Home and Away...

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is heartbroken that her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), has decided not to travel to New York with her on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bella is even considering turning down photographer, Emmett Ellison's (Jamie Robbie Reyne) job offer to stay in Summer Bay.



However, after a heart-to-heart, Bella and Nikau agree that they can still make their relationship work long distance.



The job offer is just for three months.



So Bella will be back in the Bay in no time.



With Bella's mind made-up to accept the job working as Emmett's assistant, she starts to pack her bags.



Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) decides to organise a surprise send-off party for Bella at her restaurant, Salt.



But Mackenzie is in for a surprise of her own, when ex-lover, Emmett, invites her along on the New York trip!



Could Mackenzie be persuaded to swap life in the small coastal town for the bright lights of the Big Apple?

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) and his sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), are both reeling after lying lawyer, Mille (Zara Zoe), made a request to take an AVO out against paramedic, Xander.



It's all part of Millie's attempt to cover her tracks, after the car crash that killed her best friend, Jo.



Millie is happy to pin the blame for the collision on doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), who was discovered to have been speeding at the time of the accident.



But in reality, Millie was distracted while reading a text message on her mobile phone and lost control of her vehicle...



Despite being removed from the crash investigation by Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), Rose is determined to defend her brother.



Will Rose's attempt to reason with Millie be enough to convince her to come clean and tell the truth?

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is feeling the pressure as the investigation into PK's murder continues.



The surfer dude is looking like the prime suspect.



But he's convinced that PK's poker playing associate, Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza), is trying to frame him.



After receiving a MYSTERY message from one of his River Boys buddies, Dean suddenly does a vanishing act, leaving his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), fearing the worst...

