Home and Away spoilers: FAREWELL party for Bella Nixon!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is heartbroken that her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), has decided not to travel to New York with her on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Bella is even considering turning down photographer, Emmett Ellison's (Jamie Robbie Reyne) job offer to stay in Summer Bay.
However, after a heart-to-heart, Bella and Nikau agree that they can still make their relationship work long distance.
The job offer is just for three months.
So Bella will be back in the Bay in no time.
With Bella's mind made-up to accept the job working as Emmett's assistant, she starts to pack her bags.
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) decides to organise a surprise send-off party for Bella at her restaurant, Salt.
But Mackenzie is in for a surprise of her own, when ex-lover, Emmett, invites her along on the New York trip!
Could Mackenzie be persuaded to swap life in the small coastal town for the bright lights of the Big Apple?
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) and his sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), are both reeling after lying lawyer, Mille (Zara Zoe), made a request to take an AVO out against paramedic, Xander.
It's all part of Millie's attempt to cover her tracks, after the car crash that killed her best friend, Jo.
Millie is happy to pin the blame for the collision on doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), who was discovered to have been speeding at the time of the accident.
But in reality, Millie was distracted while reading a text message on her mobile phone and lost control of her vehicle...
Despite being removed from the crash investigation by Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), Rose is determined to defend her brother.
Will Rose's attempt to reason with Millie be enough to convince her to come clean and tell the truth?
Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is feeling the pressure as the investigation into PK's murder continues.
The surfer dude is looking like the prime suspect.
But he's convinced that PK's poker playing associate, Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza), is trying to frame him.
After receiving a MYSTERY message from one of his River Boys buddies, Dean suddenly does a vanishing act, leaving his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), fearing the worst...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
