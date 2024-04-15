Home and Away spoilers: Felicity has a SECRET plan to help Tane!

WHAT is Felicity's unexpected plan to help Tane with baby Maia on Home and Away?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has suffered a setback in his plan to become baby Maia's EMERGENCY foster carer on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Only Australian citizens and permanent residents can foster.

Unfortunately, Tane is neither.



So WHAT will happen to the abandoned baby girl now?



Tane refuses to give-up.

But housemate, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), gives him a reality check.



The system is harsh and they're not going to bend the rules just for him.

Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) makes a public appeal for Maia's mum to come forward.

After overhearing a conversation about the baby, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is shocked to discover it was her now ex-husband Tane who found Maia abandoned on the beach.



When Felicity also finds out Tane's attempts to become Maia's foster carer are being blocked, she suddenly has an idea how she can help him.

WHAT is Felicity up to?

Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) decides to approach Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) after their previous confrontation.



Valerie assures Kirby that she is refusing to give Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) any more of the "party pills".

He is clearly becoming too dependent on them.



Valerie tries to convince Kirby that she is not deliberately trying to lead Theo astray.

However, Theo has other ideas...

The singer/songwriter just been given the good news that he has landed a LIVE radio interview.



But he's unsure he can handle the interview without taking one of the "chill pills" first.



Theo is desperate and puts pressure on Valerie to give him the phone number of her dealer!



Will Valerie finally give into Theo and hand over the digits?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5