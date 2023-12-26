Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman BABY LIE!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has finally agreed to start a family with her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Or has she?



Felicity has never had any desire to become Tane's baby mama even though she knows how important family is to him.



However, it seems Felicity has finally been convinced to get on board with some baby making!



Tane doesn't want to waste any time and Felicity sees how much it means to him.



But when Felicity shares the BIG news with her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), he's surprised to hear that she has changed her mind about becoming a mother.



It seems Cash is a lot closer to the truth than he realises.



When Felicity is alone at Salt later, she secretly takes a contraceptive pill...



It looks like Tane isn't going to become a daddy anytime soon!

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is rushed in for EMERGENCY surgery at Northern District Hospital.



Justin's now fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), is left fearing the worst.



Hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) breaks the news that Justin has lost a lot of blood.



Plus, the anaesthetic he's under could increase his chance of organ failure...



Is Justin going to survive?

Justin's life remains on the line on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is determined to reunite with her former band, Lyrik.



However, not everybody shares her enthusiasm.

When Kirby and her ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) arrive for a rehearsal, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) informs them that Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) will still take some convincing to join them.



Kirby is determined to make the reunion happen.



But a BIG problem remains.



First, she has to convince manager Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams) to let her out of her solo recording contract...

How can Kirby get out of her solo recording contract on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

