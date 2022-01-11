'Home and Away' spoilers: Felicity Newman flees Summer Bay!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is reeling from the discovery that her friend, Anne Sherman (Megan Smart) has been framing her for crimes she didn't commit on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After putting the clues together, Felicity confronts Anne about her betrayal.



She demands to know why Anne is setting her up to take the blame for both stalking Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and the toxic chemical attack.



Felicity panic-calls her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) after scheming Anne confesses all.



But unfortunately, without any hard evidence, it is going to be Felicity's word against Anne's.



Felicity fears that Cash still doesn't 100% believe she is innocent.



Meanwhile, with the evidence stacked against her, Detective Darren Nasser (Julian Maroun) is ready to arrest Felicity for attempted murder!



However, when the police arrive at the Caravan Park to make an arrest, there is no sign of Felicity!



Has she gone on the run?

Felicity is being framed by her friend Anne on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane leaves hospital and returns home after surviving the attempt on his life.



Despite the rumours around town, Tane is still not convinced that his ex-lover, Felicity was the mystery person who left him for dead at the gym.



Detective Nasser visits the Parata house with an update for the family.



The gym is no longer a crime scene and can be re-opened for business.



Meanwhile, the police are ready to arrest Felicity for the attempted murder of Tane!



But just when it looks like the nightmare is coming to an end, Tane receives another note and red rose from the mystery stalker.



"See you soon!"...

Bella tries to stop Nikau from trolling Felicity on social media on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Elsewhere, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is annoyed about the way her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) continues to troll Felicity online, publicly accusing her of the attack on his uncle, Tane.



Cash's girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) warns Bella that some of Nikau's actions are defamatory and could land him in trouble with the law.



But despite the warning, Nikau continues to stir-up trouble for Felicity.



Fed-up with Nikau's behaviour, Bella decides to spend the night alone.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR