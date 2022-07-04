Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman gets ARRESTED by brother Cash!
Airs Thursday 14 July 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is in for a SHOCK when she is ARRESTED by her own brother, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
During the police investigation into the murder of PK, Cash has made the alarming discovery that his sister, Felicity, was the mastermind behind the illegal gambling nights at restaurant Salt!
Down at Yabbie Creek Police Station, Cash questions Felicity about the Poker games, which both PK and Nathan Silva played in.
However, Felicity fears she could implicate Salt boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), so she decides to stay quiet.
Felicity refuses to throw Mackenzie under the bus and instead asks for a lawyer.
It's not looking good for Felicity...
It's not long before word reaches Mackenzie about Felicity's arrest.
Mackenzie panics and begins loading-up her car with suitcases, preparing to flee Summer Bay!
But Mackenzie is caught in the act by friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), who wonders what kind of trip Mackenzie is going on.
Well, it could be a ONE-WAY trip with Mackenzie never to return!
However, Mackenzie's guilty conscience soon starts to get the better of her.
Is she really gonna flee the scene and leave Felicity to take the fall for all the illegal activity at Salt?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), are happy that her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is back on track with his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).
However, they wouldn't mind a bit of privacy around the Morgan house.
It almost seems like Chloe has moved in.
Every time that Justin and Leah want some quality time to themselves, up pop Theo and Chloe!
But Justin's patience with the young couple is about to run out after an embarassing incident in the bathroom...
