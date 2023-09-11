Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman gets some GOOD news!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is slowly moving on after her sexual assault and blackmail ordeal on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), feels like they are getting back to how they were before.



However, now it looks like Felicity may need to start worrying about her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).



Summer Bay copper Cash has slipped into a downward slump after everything that happened.



His grief and guilt have got the better of him and he feels horrible that he couldn't protect his sister.



Cash is now a man on a mission to try and prevent further sexual assaults happening in town...



As troubled Cash tries to get back on track, Felicity knows they must have a heart-to-heart and clear the air after the NIGHTMARE of the past few weeks.



While Felicity and Cash attempt to address their issues, she receives some GOOD news that leaves her feeling a lot more positive about the future!

But WHAT is it?

Can Cash get back on track after everything that has happened on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Lyrik appear to be on a roll since their album launch event.



Band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has been receiving lots of interview requests from folks wanting to chat to band members.



However, during all the excitement, keyboard player/songwriter Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is nowhere to be seen!



After Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) lets slip that she's seen Kirby around, and she has appeared distracted, possibly with something important on her mind, Justin becomes suspicious...



Later that day, Justin summons Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) for an EMERGENCY band meeting...



Justin drops a SHOCK bombshell about Kirby!



Could it be that Justin has found out the truth about Kirby's SECRET meeting with solo artist manager, Forrest Duke?

Will band members Remi and Eden find out about Kirby's SECRET plans on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5