Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman goes WILD!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has decided to throw a spontaneous party at the Parata house on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Felicity needs a distraction as she continues to be haunted by her near-death experience on her wedding day.



Felicity's business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is not impressed when she swings by Salt and helps herself to bottles of booze for the party.



But will Mackenzie realise that Felicity is starting to develop a serious drinking problem in the aftermath of the car collision?



Meanwhile, Felicity's fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is looking to rearrange their wedding day after the last date ended in DISASTER.



However, Felicity attempts to avoid any further talk of the wedding and gets into full party girl mode!



Gym boss Tane is alarmed when he returns home to witness the WILD antics happening in his backyard!



With Felicity becoming increasingly drunk, will Tane start to realise just how tormented she still is after the accident?

How will Tane react to the unexpected party at the Parata house on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity is a girl gone WILD on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) remains confused about Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) sudden change of behaviour towards her.



Didn't their dinner date go well the other night?



WHAT has changed in the light of day?



Rose is thrown when Mali thinks she should have mentioned that she's a cop!



Rose is offended at being judged for her job.



She's got no more time for this judgemental surfer dude!



But in a case of TERRIBLE timing, Rose and Mali find themselves both attending the party at the Parata house.



Awkward!



Rose puts Mali on the spot about his attitude towards the Police.



Will she like what he has to say?

Will Mali and Rose clear the air on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

