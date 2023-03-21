Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman goes WILD!
Airs Thursday 30 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has decided to throw a spontaneous party at the Parata house on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Felicity needs a distraction as she continues to be haunted by her near-death experience on her wedding day.
Felicity's business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is not impressed when she swings by Salt and helps herself to bottles of booze for the party.
But will Mackenzie realise that Felicity is starting to develop a serious drinking problem in the aftermath of the car collision?
Meanwhile, Felicity's fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is looking to rearrange their wedding day after the last date ended in DISASTER.
However, Felicity attempts to avoid any further talk of the wedding and gets into full party girl mode!
Gym boss Tane is alarmed when he returns home to witness the WILD antics happening in his backyard!
With Felicity becoming increasingly drunk, will Tane start to realise just how tormented she still is after the accident?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) remains confused about Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) sudden change of behaviour towards her.
Didn't their dinner date go well the other night?
WHAT has changed in the light of day?
Rose is thrown when Mali thinks she should have mentioned that she's a cop!
Rose is offended at being judged for her job.
She's got no more time for this judgemental surfer dude!
But in a case of TERRIBLE timing, Rose and Mali find themselves both attending the party at the Parata house.
Awkward!
Rose puts Mali on the spot about his attitude towards the Police.
Will she like what he has to say?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.