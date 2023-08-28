Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman needs $10,000!

Just as Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is starting to try and put the sexual assault behind her... she is now being BLACKMAILED by her attacker on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The only other person who knows about the blackmailer is Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



She doesn't want her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), getting involved.



Felicity wants to pay-off the blackmailer and make the whole nightmare go away.



But it's not going to be that easy, when the blackmailer sends another message and demands MORE money!



This time, he wants $10,000... or else he will release video footage from that awful night for everybody to see!



How can Felicity and Tane possibly raise $10,000 before the blackmailer's deadline?



Meanwhile, Cash is still a man on a mission and is determined to catch the man who assaulted his sister.



Cash meets with Felicity and Tane at Salt and reveals he may have identified the culprit!



Down at the Police Station, can Felicity bring herself to look at the photo of the suspect?



Will the case soon be closed and justice served?



Has Cash found the man who assaulted Felicity on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Lyrik's next album recording session be a disaster after the fallout between Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden)?



Mercedes is ready to walk after being confronted by Remi's angry girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



So Bree has some serious damage control to do!



Will she be able to convince Mercedes to put their differences aside and return to the recording studio for the sake of the band?

Will Mercedes help Lyrik finish recording their album on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) return to the farmhouse and discover a romantic dinner for two awaiting them!



After their previous romantic plans were sabotaged by the break-in at the farmhouse, it seems SOMEONE has gone to an effort to help the couple get back on track.



But WHO?



Could it have anything to do with Rose's brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), who has a guilty conscience?

WHY is Xander feeling guilty on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5