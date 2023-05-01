Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman PROPOSES to Tane!
Airs Tuesday 9 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has got back together with her ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After running away from Summer Bay to escape her troubles, Felicity is determined to make-up for lost time.
She wants to rebuild her life with Tane and make amends for the heartbreak she caused him when she broke-off their engagement.
Full of hope for the future, Felicity seizes the moment and gets down on bended knee and pops the question to Tane!
But when Tane hesitates to answer, will Felicity regret moving too fast to get their relationship back on track?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) are very much back ON!
Eden brings out the playful side of the normally serious Cash, as the reunited lovers make-up for lost time.
But WHY is Eden's bliss short-lived?
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is getting very confused about where he stands with ex-lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
One minute, she's doing her best to avoid him.
But now Bree is annoyed that Remi appears to have moved on with another woman.
He can't win!
If Bree doesn't want to be with Remi, why does she care what he's getting up to?
Of course, Remi remains unaware that Bree is pregnant, possibly with his baby...
Meanwhile, Eden is getting fed-up with the way Bree keeps flip-flopping and messing around with Remi's emotions.
Eden decides to stand-up for Remi and visits Bree to lay down some very clear ground rules...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
